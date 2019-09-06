Valuables reported stolen in burglary in Portlaoise

Valuables have been stolen from a house in a daytime burglary on the outskirts of Portlaoise.

The burglary happened between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday September 5.

The residents of the house were not home at the time of the incident.

Gardaí report that it happened in Oldtown, on the old Mountrath Road.

Cash and jewellery were stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activitiy, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station.