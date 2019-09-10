Garda appeal for information after sledgehammer break-in at Laois post office

Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in at the post office in Crettyard on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 11.30pm. Two males attacked the front window with what appeared to be a sledgehammer.

They stole a very small quantity of coinage and left the scene after an alarm was activated.

Garda units from Abbeyleix and Castlecomer responded.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity between 11pm and 12 midnight to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station at 057 8730580.

Any CCTV footage from the area would also assist or dash cam footage from people who passed through the area on the day.