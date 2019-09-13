Probation act for Portlaoise man who damaged chair in local pub

A Portlaoise man who damaged a chair in a local public house has been given the probation act after engaging with Merchants Quay for his addiction issues.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Jason O’Shea of 196 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, charged with criminal damage.

When the case first came before the court in May, Garda Moriarty gave evidence that on March 30 last, the accused entered O’Gormans Bar in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, where he caused €200 damage to a chair.

Garda Moriarty said that the accused was very remorseful for his actions and decided to pay the €200.

The accused had six previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzgerald said her client was now attending Merchants Quay.

Judge Marie Keane put the matter back to September 5, directing the accused to continue attending Merchants Quay.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzgerald said her client had engaged with the services.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.