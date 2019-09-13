Garda operation aims to tackle violence facing rail commuters

Gardaí will be deployed be on trains as the weekend rush gets underway in an effort to crack down on violence and other criminal incidents.

Up to 50 members of An Garda Síochána will participate from 3pm today Friday, September 13.

A statement said the initiative follows engagement between An Garda Síochána, Iarnród Éireann, Transdev (operators of LUAS) and other members of the Rail Safety Advisory Council. Gardaí says they are taking the action to support transport operators in ensuring a safe and secure travelling environment for customers. It is hoped today’s initiative, focusing on rail-based transport, will be the first of a series.



Garda HQ say members of the force will travel aboard DART, LUAS and commuter rail services from 3pm for the remainder of Friday evening. Gardaí say information points will also be in place at major Intercity rail stations, to engage with the public and provide general crime prevention tips and assistance.



Superintendent Kevin Daly is coordinating the initiative. he said Gardaí are pleased to be working in partnership with Iarnród Éireann and Transdev to deliver crime prevention and community engagement initiatives which will improve confidence in the use of public transport networks.

"This national initiative will facilitate high visibility policing and positive public engagement aimed at achieving our mission of ‘Keeping People Safe’,” he said.



Billy Gilpin is Director of Train Operations at Iarnród Éireann, welcomed the initiative.

"This is an excellent example of the proactive approach taken by the Gardaí to supporting public transport operators in a range of scenarios, from event planning to incident response, and we very much welcome this initiative and the significant resources being provided. We look forward to customers and employees alike engaging with Gardaí on services and in stations, and hope this is the first of many such programmes,” he said.

Dervla Brophy, Communications Manager, Transdev, Luas operator lauded the links with the Gardaí.

"Luas has an excellent working relationship with the Gardaí and we welcome today’s Garda initiative. The ongoing relationship we have with the Gardaí daily is invaluable. Whether it's responding to a service disruption, accident, community or public event – we find the support of the Gardaí excellent," he said.

Garda community engagement stands will be present in Intercity stations including Dublin (Connolly and Heuston), Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Westport, Dundalk, Tralee and Sligo