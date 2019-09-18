Portlaoise man smashed windows and slashed car tyre

A 20-year-old Portlaoise who smashed the windows and slashed the tyre of his neighbour’s car has been given the benefit of the probation act, having paid compensation and written a letter of apology.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Fionn Scully with an address at 19 Clonroosk Abbey, Portlaoise, charged with criminal damage, at Clonroosk Abbey on October 7, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 17, 2018, the injured party heard a bang outside his house and discovered his car had been damaged, with three windows smashed and a tyre slashed.

The accused had no previous convictions, but previously received an adult caution for a similar offence, said Sgt Kirby.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had compensation and had written a letter of apology.

She said there had been issues between the accused and his neighbour and the accused had taken the law into his own hands.

On the night, the accused was under the influence of certain substances, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence concluded by saying that the accused was currently looking for work and there had been no further offending.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had a lot of issues and this offence seemed to be an aberration, but it must have been a terrible incident for his poor neighbour.

The judge applied the probation act, section 1.1.