Men allegedly asked juvenile did he want to have sex

Books of evidence have been served on a male couple who allegedly gave a juvenile alcohol before they showed him pornography and exposed themselves to him, asking him did he want to have sex with a man.

At last week’s Portlaoise District Court, James Donlon (27), 32 Oaktree Road, Cunnaberry, Kildare, and Ronald Mackey (32), of the same address, were charged with offences under the sexual offences act, at Abbey Court, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, on November 28/29, 2017.

When the case first came before the court in July last, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 28, 2017, a 16-year-old male was dropped by his mother to Portlaoise, where he was to stay with the accused so he could travel with Ronald Mackey to work.

Sgt Kirby said the accused are a couple and it is alleged they brought the juvenile to a pub in Portlaoise and gave him alcohol, before they returned home. At the house, it is alleged they showed him pornography before both accused produced their penises and allegedly asked him did he want to have sex with a man, cheat on his girlfirend, and watch them have oral sex.

The court in July heard that the DPP had directed summary disposal in the district court on the charges against James Donlon, while the charges against Ronald Mackey were to be dealt with in the circuit court.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be dealt with in the circuit court.

At last week’s court, a book of evidence was served on each man. The two accused will be sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court on December 3 next.

Bail was granted on each man’s own bond of €100, with bail conditions attached that they must have no contact with the injured party, and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number.

Legal aid was granted to Owen O’Connor solicitors, with one junior counsel assigned.