Laois resident's suspended sentence for second no insurance

A resident of the direct provision centre in Laois has been put off the road for four years after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District court, Olumide Ishola (47), with an address listed at The Montague Hotel, Emo, was charged with having no licence or insurance, at Cappakeel, Portlaoise, on August 9 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had one previous conviction for drink driving in 2018, for which he was disqualified for three years.

He was also disqualified for two years in 2016 for no insurance.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that this meant the accused had been disqualified at the time of the latest offence.

Defence, barrister Ms Suzanne Dooner gave evidence that the accused took his friend’s car on the night.

She said he was unable to work in Ireland and so the offence was born out of frustration.

To this, Judge Staines remarked that the accused had money to drink on the night.

Ms Dooner went on to say that the accused had fled Nigeria, where there was a culture of persecution towards sexual orientation.

Jude Staines said the accused had been driving while disqualified for a previous drink driving conviction, and he had also been disqualified before for no insurance.

The accused was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for one year on his own bond of €100, and disqualified from driving for four years.