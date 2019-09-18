'Outrageous' speed of 197km per hour in a 120km zone

A man who claimed he drove at 197km in a 120km zone as he was in an English reg car and mistakenly looked at miles instead of kilometres has been given a chance to have a charge of dangerous driving reduced to careless driving.

Wayne Muddiman (37), 33 Castlegrange Drive, Clondalkin, Co. Dublin, was charged with dangerous driving, at the M7, Ballydavis, on May 23 last.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick asked the court to consider reducing the charge to careless driving.

However, Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had driven at an extraordinarily high speed, 197km/h in a 120km zone.

Sgt Kirby also said the accused had previous convictions for similar offences.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been driving an English reg car and he had not been familiar with the vehicle, so he had been looking at miles and not kilometres. Ms Fitzpatrick went on to say that the accused had been driving his boss’s car on the day.

Judge Staines asked what was 197km in miles, to which the prosecuting garda informed her it was around 120 miles.

Judge Staines said it was an outrageous speed and there had to be a driving disqualification, but agreed to reduce the charge to section 52 of the road traffic act on condition the accused completes an external driver’s programme. If he does, she said she would disqualify him for six months.

“I’m only doing that on the basis that there may have been a misunderstanding, but he should have been aware of the speed,” said the judge.

The matter was adjourned to November 7 next for sentencing.