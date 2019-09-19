Put off the road as took solace in drink then drove

A 49-year-old woman has been put off the road for six years for drink driving.

Margaret Dunne (49), Shanballybaun, Battlebridge, Leitrim PO, Roscommon, was charged with drink driving, at Two Mile Bridge, Mountmellick, on November 27, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had one previous conviction for drink driving.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the accused had been travelling down to see her daughter on her birthday, but when she rang her former husband he told her she was not welcome at the house and she became very upset, taking solace in drink.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified her from driving for six years.

“If you drink and drive again you will go to prison,” Judges Staines warned the accused.