Mountmellick man stole Lucozade as bottle wouldn't scan in shop

A Mountmellick man has been given the probation act for stealing a bottle of Lucozade.

Michael Tuohy (18), 70 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, was charged with theft, at Irishtown, Mountmellick, on August 27 last.

The court heard that the accused stole a bottle of Lucozade.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence the accused had 13 previous convictions, including assaults and public order matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said on the day, the drink didn’t scan and he got frustrated and left the shop.

Defence then handed in €10 compensation to the court.

Said Judge Catherine Staines: “At least he wasn’t stealing alcohol, which was causing all his problems before.”

The judge applied the probation act, section 1.2.