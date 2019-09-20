Woman tried to stop gardaí making an arrest

A 30-year-old woman has been given the probation act for obstructing a garda.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 10, 2017, at Rathlaoise, the gardaí were dealing with a road traffic accident and were arresting the driver when Karina McDermot (30), 32 Scholars Walk, Lusk, Co. Dublin attempted to stop them carrying out the arrest.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had been a passenger in the car on the night and was concussed in the accident, which left her quite disoriented.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.