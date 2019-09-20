Roscrea man threatened to burn down his partner's house

A Roscrea man has been given community service for a public disturbance where he threatened to burn down his partner’s house.

Jason O’Rourke (26), 64A Assumption Park, Roscrea, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 24 last, at Greenview, Portlaoise, the accused was shouting at a female out on the road.

The accused was threatening to burn the woman’s house down and had to be arrested.

The accused had no previous convictions, but did receive the probation act before.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said the female in question was his partner. They had broken up at the time, but are now back together.

Defence said the accused knew his actions were unacceptable.

Judge Staines recommended 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in jail, with the matter adjourned to November 7 for a community service report.