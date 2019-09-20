Laois brothel proceeds seized by gardaí

Money seized by Laois gardaí as the proceeds of brothel keeping have been donated to two local charities by order of Portlaoise District Court.

Detective Garda Padraic Ryan brought a police property application before the court yesterday (Thursday, September 19), seeking the forfeiture to the State of funds seized from Georgina Danila and Stefan Silva Giovgianna.

Det Ryan gave evidence that on March 27, 2016, acting under a search warrant the gardaí conducted a search of a property at Grattan Place, Portlaoise, which was being used as a brothel.

The two accused were present and they made voluntary caution statements that they had entered the country to work as prostitutes.

They had registered with Escort Ireland for €100 and kept the rest of the money they made, said Det Ryan.

The two accused left the jurisdiction in a taxi after their arrest and have not returned. The DPP directed that they be charged with brothel keeping, said the detective.

Det Ryan made an application for money seized from the two accused to be forfeited to the State.

Of the money seized, Judge Catherine Staines directed that €3,410 go to the Laois Domestic Abuse Service, and around €1,300 go to the Garda Youth Diversion Projects.

The remaining monies, which included sterling and Australian dollars, were forfeited to the State.