Drone prevention, contraband checks, cell audit, CCTV, protection equipment part of making prisons safer

The new Irish Prison ServiceStrategic Plan 2019 – 2022 aims to make prisons in Portlaoise and elsewhere more safe and secure for for staff, prisoners and visitors.

It aims to do this in several ways.

It wants to tackle what is described as the increasing threats posed by drone incursions.

It plans to investing in front of house security measures to prevent contraband smuggling.

Investing in equipment to assist in the search and retrieval of contraband is also promised.

It wants to tackle over-crowding and over-capacity by conducting a full cell audit of all prisons to identify additional bed capacity

There is a pledge to make prisons safer for staff by investing in standardised personal protective equipment for staff on escorts and other staff.

Make prisons safer will also be achieved by investing in CCTV systems, says the plan.

The plan also aims for a “fair, transparent and more streamlined prisoner complaint system.”