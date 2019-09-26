Poor box donation for being drunk

A Portlaoise man has been left without a conviction for being drunk in public after making a donation to the court poor box.

Aaron Kelly (24), 34 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at Dr Murphy Place, on January 5 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 5 this year, at 7.30pm, the accused was observed in a highly intoxicated state and was a danger to himself and others.

A fixed penalty notice was issued, but the accused failed to pay this.

The accused had four previous convictions.

Directing the accused to pay €150 into the court poor box, Judge Catherine Staines struck the matter out.