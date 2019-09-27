Portlaoise woman arrested after abusing a garda

A Portlaoise woman who verbally abused the gardaí when they approached her for being drunk in the street has been convicted and fined.

At last week's sititng of Portlaoise District Court, Amy O’Shea (28), with an address at 30 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour, on August 5 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was outside a local nightclub in an intoxicated state.

When the gardaí spoke to her she called a garda “a f*cking c*nt” and had to be arrested.

The accused had 37 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the night, the accused’s friend had been visiting and they went out socialising, with the accused drinking far too much.

Defence said the accused knew she shouldn't have been there. Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had written a letter of apology for the gardaí and a short letter to the court.

The accused was convicted and fined €80.