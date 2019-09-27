Woman put under pressure to bring USB into jail

A woman who tried to bring a USB device into the local prison to give to an inmate has been given the benefit of the probation act.

April Byrne (28), Apt 1, Market Square, Muine Bheag, Carlow, was charged with conveying an article into the Midlands Prison, on August 16 last.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the item was a USB device. He said that the accused’s partner had been serving a sentence and he was placed under pressure to have the item brought in. Her partner contacted the accused and she didn’t report it, and instead acceded to the request.

After reading a letter written by the accused, which Judge Staines described as seeming very genuine, the judge applied the probation act, section 1.1.