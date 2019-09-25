Laois man drunkenly banged on door and window

A Portarlington man has been given community service for causing a public disturbance.

Ronald Smith (26), Droughill, Portarlington, was charged with being intoxicated, and failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 26 last, at French Church Street, Portarlington, the accused was banging on his girlfriend’s window and door.

He left the scene after being directed by gardaí, but returned later.

Again the gardaí were called and he was observed banging on the window.

The accused had no previous convictions, but previously received the benefit of the probation act.

Judge Staines imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison.