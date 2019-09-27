Woman fined for begging on Portlaoise street
public order
A woman has been fined for begging in Portlaoise.
Maria Vasile (44), with an address at Gate Lodge, Naas, was charged with a begging offence under section 2 of the public order act, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, on July 13 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that €40 was seized from the accused, who had four previous convictions for similar offences.
Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused, a Romanian national, had eight children in Romania that she was trying to support.
The accused was convicted and fined €40.
