Woman fined for begging on Portlaoise street

A woman has been fined for begging in Portlaoise.

Maria Vasile (44), with an address at Gate Lodge, Naas, was charged with a begging offence under section 2 of the public order act, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, on July 13 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that €40 was seized from the accused, who had four previous convictions for similar offences.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused, a Romanian national, had eight children in Romania that she was trying to support.

The accused was convicted and fined €40.