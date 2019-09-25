Portlaoise to be Garda HQ in a big new policing division with a population of nearly 400,000

Portlaoise is set to be the location for the headquarters of a big new policing division for a population of nearly 400,000 taking in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Confirmation that the Laois town will be the Laois/Offaly/Kildare Divisional HQ has been confirmed by garda management under reforms to the new operating model for policing.

Garda HQ says a wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. It says these factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work-streams.

There will be relief in Portlaoise at the news given that the town is already home to two large prisons. However, the confirmation could present challenges.

The existing Laois Offaly Division Garda HQ in Portlaoise is located in an old building which is earmarked for substantial redevelopment due to shortcomings with facilities.

A multi-million Euro expansion and refurbishment plan is in place but this was drawn up prior to the announcement of reforms including the merging of divisions.

The new three-county division will serve a large geographical area that stretches from the River Shannon to the River Liffey. Kildare, with a population of more than 222,000 represents the biggest part of the division.

Laois will fall under the Garda's Eastern Region which will be headquartered in Kilkenny where the Regional Chief Superintendent will be based.

A statement from Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park said the new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis.

Commissioner Harris said the new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources.

"It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new operating model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cybercrime, and economic crime. Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” he said.

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

Regional Headquarters Murrough, Co. Galway

Regional Chief Superintendent Monaghan, Co. Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

Galway Murrough, Co, Galway

Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Drogheda, Co. Louth

Eastern Region

Regional Headquarters Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Regional Chief Superintendent Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

Meath/Westmeath Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Laois/Offaly/Kildare Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Wexford/Wicklow Wexford, Co. Wexford

Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Waterford, Co. Waterford

Southern Region

Regional Headquarters Anglesea Street, Cork City

Regional Chief Superintendent Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

Cork City Anglesea Street, Cork City

Cork County Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)

Kerry Tralee, Co. Kerry

Limerick Henry Street, Limerick

Clare/Tipperary Ennis, Co. Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

Regional Headquarters Harcourt Square, Dublin

Regional Chief Superintendent Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the DMR

DMR North Ballymun, Dublin

DMR South Crumlin, Dublin

DMR North Central Store Street, Dublin

DMR South Central Kevin Street, Dublin

DMR East Dún Laoghaire, Dublin

DMR West Blanchardstown, Dublin