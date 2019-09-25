Portlaoise to be Garda HQ in a big new policing division with a population of nearly 400,000

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Portlaoise Garda Station

Portlaoise Garda Station.

Portlaoise is set to be the location for the headquarters of a big new policing division for a population of nearly 400,000 taking in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Confirmation that the Laois town will be the Laois/Offaly/Kildare Divisional HQ has been confirmed by garda management under reforms to the new operating model for policing.

Garda HQ says a wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. It says these factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work-streams.

There will be relief in Portlaoise at the news given that the town is already home to two large prisons. However, the confirmation could present challenges.

The existing Laois Offaly Division Garda HQ in Portlaoise is located in an old building which is earmarked for substantial redevelopment due to shortcomings with facilities. 

A multi-million Euro expansion and refurbishment plan is in place but this was drawn up prior to the announcement of reforms including the merging of divisions.

The new three-county division will serve a large geographical area that stretches from the River Shannon to the River Liffey. Kildare, with a population of more than 222,000 represents the biggest part of the division. 

Laois will fall under the Garda's Eastern Region which will be headquartered in Kilkenny where the Regional Chief Superintendent will be based.

A statement from Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park said the new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis.

Commissioner Harris said the new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources.

"It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new operating model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cybercrime, and economic crime. Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” he said.

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

Regional Headquarters                                   Murrough, Co. Galway
Regional Chief Superintendent                   Monaghan, Co. Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

Galway                                                                   Murrough, Co, Galway
Mayo/Roscommon/Longford                       Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim                                     Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Cavan/Monaghan/Louth                                Drogheda, Co. Louth

Eastern Region

Regional Headquarters                                   Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny
Regional Chief Superintendent                    Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

Meath/Westmeath                                          Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Laois/Offaly/Kildare                                         Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Wexford/Wicklow                                            Wexford, Co. Wexford
Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow                         Waterford, Co. Waterford

Southern Region

Regional Headquarters                                   Anglesea Street, Cork City
Regional Chief Superintendent                    Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

Cork City                                                                Anglesea Street, Cork City
Cork County                                                        Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)
Kerry                                                                       Tralee, Co. Kerry
Limerick                                                                 Henry Street, Limerick
Clare/Tipperary                                                  Ennis, Co. Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

Regional Headquarters                                   Harcourt Square, Dublin
Regional Chief Superintendent                   Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the DMR

DMR North                                                           Ballymun, Dublin
DMR South                                                           Crumlin, Dublin
DMR North Central                                           Store Street, Dublin
DMR South Central                                           Kevin Street, Dublin
DMR East                                                              Dún Laoghaire, Dublin
DMR West                                                            Blanchardstown, Dublin