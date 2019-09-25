African drugs sent from Ethiopia and Kenya seized in Portlaoise

Revenue Customs Officers at Portlaoise Mails Centre have seized drugs worth €27,000 sent from Africa.

A statement said that, following routine profiling, 54kgs of khat was seized by officers from a number of parcels originating from Ethiopia and Kenya. The parcels, some of which were declared as ‘clothing’, were destined for various addresses in Dublin city.

Khat is a flowering plant native to the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Khat contains the alkaloid cathinone, a stimulant, which is said to cause excitement, loss of appetite, and euphoria.

Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecutions.

Revenue says these seizures are part its ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling Revenue say they can contact in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.