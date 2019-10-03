Allegedly kissed woman and exposed her breast in sexual assault case

A 45-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault at a Laois hotel.

The alleged offence happened at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, on December 9, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 9, 2018, the accused and the injured party were staying in the hotel, having attended a Christmas party the night before.

At 10.30am the accused knocked on the woman’s door and it is alleged that he entered the room and lay on top of her and began kissing her.

The woman asked him to stop and it is alleged that he continued to kiss her, before he allegedly exposed her breast and put it in his mouth.

The woman managed to struggle away and the accused was arrested.

Judge Staines ruled that the name of the accused man cannot be identified and the case was adjourned.