Community service for stealing clothes from charity shop

A woman has been given 40 hours’ community service in lieu of one month in prison, having stolen clothes from the Thrift Ship in Portlaoise.

Loredana Muntean (32), 32 Rossdarragh Glen, Portlaoise, committed the offence on August 8 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had seven previous convictions, including four for theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been given a number of chances before by the court. Defence said the accused had €20 compensation and had written a letter to the court.

Judge Staines ruled as outlined.