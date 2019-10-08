Appeal for witnesses after tools stolen from vehicle near Laois Fire Station

Gardaí are looking for the assistance of the public after tools were stolen from a vehicle near a fire station in Laois.

The tools were taken from a jeep near Abbeyleix Fire Station on Monday, October 7 between 9am and 11am.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity who may have seen something or who may have dash cam footage to contact Abbeyleix Gardaí on 057 87 30580.