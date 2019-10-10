Full comp not paid by Monasterevin man for stolen suitcase

A Monasterevin man who claimed he stole a suitcase from a bus as he had taken tablets at the time and had no recollection has been told to pay remaining compensation by December.

David Kelly, 4 The Drive, St Evins Park, Monasterevin, was charged with theft, at the Dublin Road, Monasterevin, on January 3 this year.

When the case first came before the court in February, Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that on January 3 this year, on the coach from Dublin to Portlaoise, the accused stole a bag valued at €600.

He had seven previous convictions, including thefts.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had been on the bus and he took the bag, which was later recovered undamaged with all the items still inside.

“He simply left it behind,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

The court heard that a garda in Monasterevin located the suitcase at the side of the road.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been taking tablets at the time and didn’t remember taking it.

The case was adjourned for the accused to pay €500 compensation, but at last week's court Ms Fitzgerald said the accused only had €150 compensation.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that the injured party had not yet received compensation or an apology.

The accused was directed to write a letter of apology in the courtroom and the matter was then adjourned to December 12 for the payment of the remaining €350 compensation.