Portlaoise woman stole wallet with sentimental items

A Portlaoise woman who stole a wallet from a childcare centre, containing cash and sentimental items which were never recovered, has been placed on probation after paying compensation and writing a letter of apology.

Nikita Lawless, 47 Carmody Way, Portlaoise, was charged with burglary, at Superkids Childcare Centre, on January 9.

When the case first came before the court in February, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 9 this year, at the Superkids Childcare Centre at Fairgreen, Portlaoise, the accused was collecting her child when she entered a restricted area and stole a wallet belonging to a staff member.

€150 in cash was in the wallet, as were sentimental items including a relic and memoriam card with a photo of the injured party’s deceased sister.

The wallet was recovered, but not the items.

The matter was adjourned for the accused to pay €150 compensation.

At last week’s court, the accused paid €150 compensation and provided a letter of apology. The accused was placed on a probation bond for six months.