Two charged with violent disorder in Portlaoise

Two people appeared before last week’s court charged with their part in a violent brawl on a public street in Portlaoise.

Chantelle Donoghue, 2 Heather Lane, Esker Hills, and Thomas Donoghue, of the same address, were both charged with violent disorder, at Church Street, Portlaoise, on February 4, 2018.

When the case first came before the court in March, Sgt JJ Kirby said there was a case of violent disorder involving six people, that occurred at 1.24am on that date.

A large group of males and females were fighting in the street, with the incident lasting ten minutes. Members of the public were present watching this, said Sgt Kirby, with some participants punching, kicking and grappling. Numerous teeth were knocked out during the incident.

At last week’s court, after reading a probation report on Chantelle Donoghue, Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to December 12 next, for an up to date report.

Judge Staines said Thomas Donoghue was only 20 and told him that he needed to start doing something with his life. She noted that he had been with older people on the night who had led him astray. The judge applied the probation act, section 1.1.