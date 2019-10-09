Laois woman told to pay comp for stealing shoes

A Portarlington woman has been told to pay compensation for stealing a pair of shoes.

Alicia Dowling (27), 76 Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, was charged with theft, from Sportsworld, Timahoe, on April 11, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the stolen item worth €112 was not recovered.

The accused had 13 previous convictions, one of which was for theft.

Judge Staines said she had stolen a pair of shoes which the store did not get back.

The matter was adjourned to December 5 for the accused to pay €112 compensation.