Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate pipe bombs discovery

Garda investigations are continuing after five suspected pipe bombs were discovered at premises in Edenderry.

The bombs were found on the Dublin Road in the town on Wednesday evening, October 9.

Gardaí requested the Army Bomb Disposal Unit to attend the scene at 9pm.

Buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as the unit attended the scene for more than two hours.

The pipe bombs were made safe and removed from the scene for further examination.

Members of the public who may encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.