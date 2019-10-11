Laois Offaly Gardaí searching for BMW linked to Supermacs burglary

Gardaí in Birr are investigating a burglary on Thursday night into Friday morning, October 11 at the Spar/Supermacs outlet on Railway Road.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a Black BMW 1 series in Birr town from 3.45am to 4.10am on Friday morning, particularly in the Emmet Square area.

Gardai are anxious to speak anyone who may have dashcam footage particularly truck and delivery drivers.

Contact Birr Garda Station at 0579169710.