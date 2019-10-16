Suspended sentence for Laois man who drove twice uninsured

A Laois man convicted of driving without insurance on two dates has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Keith Carton (35), 46 Corrig Glen, Portarlington, was charged with no licence or insurance, at Station Road, Portarlington, on June 10, 2015; and again at Main Street, Portarlington, on July 29, 2019.Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had 19 previous convictions, including three for no insurance.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused, a father of five, had been drinking to excess and things spiralled out of control.

Last July, he and his partner’s social welfare status changed and they were without money for a few weeks, but he got a temporary job delivering takeaway food and in financial desperation he drove.

For the offence of 2015, the accused was fined €200.

For the offence of July 29, when he was driving while disqualified, the accused was given a three-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified from driving for six years. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

“If you drive without insurance again, that will be your fifth conviction and you will go to prison,” Judge Staines warned the accused.