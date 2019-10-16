Laois man put wife and children in fear

A 44-year-old Laois man has been charged with breaching a protection order.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 22 this year, the accused breached a barring order and put his wife and children in fear.

He was verbally abusing his partner, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the relationship had broken down since Christmas of last year. There had been an issue between them and there was a verbal exchange with “a little bit of toing and froing,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence said the protection order has since been removed and the accused is staying away from the family home.

The matter was adjourned to January 16, 2020, for a probation report and victim impact statement.