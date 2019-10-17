Sexual assault at Laois hotel

A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault at a Laois hotel.

The offence happened at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, on December 9, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused and the injured party were staying in the hotel, having attended a Christmas party the night before.

At 10.30am the accused knocked on the woman’s door, before he entered the room and lay on top of her and began kissing her.

The woman asked him to stop but he continued to kiss her, before he exposed her breast and put it in his mouth. The woman managed to struggle away and the man was arrested.

At last week’s court, Judge Catherine Staines said this was an extremely serious matter and she needed to see a victim impact statement before sentencing.

The matter was adjourned to January 16 next.