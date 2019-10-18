Portlaoise man assaulted neighbour in own house

A Portlaoise man who assaulted his neighbour and broke a window while he was armed with a hedge clippers and shovel head has been told to engage with the restorative justice programme.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Jason Doyle, 20, with an address at 109 Cherrygrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, criminal damage, and possession of items, namely a pair of hedge clippers and a shovel head, at 105 Cherrygrove, on February 12, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 12, at Cherrygrove, Portlaoise, Knockmay, the accused smashed a pane of glass in the house during an altercation.

Sgt Kirby said he broke the sitting room window by punching it and he also assaulted a male. The accused had with him hedge clippers and the head of a shovel at the time.

He had no previous convictions.

Sgt Kirby said that the injured party is now deceased.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had been part of the guard of honour for the injured party and the situation was now patched up.

The accused had problems with benzodiazepine and cocaine at the time and was ejected from his own house, so he was put up by the injured party in a neighbouring house. However, this arrangement broke down and the accused was ejected from this house, too.

He reacted appallingly, said defence, but has since attended with Merchants Quay for his drug habit.

The matter was put back by Judge Catherine Staines for a restorative justice report and for the accused to address his drug problem. A victim impact statement was also requested.

The matter was adjourned to January 16, 2020.