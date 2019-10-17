Chance of prison for Portlaoise man who punched taxi driver

A Portlaoise man who punched a taxi driver giving him a cut lip has been warned that he could be facing a prison sentence for his outrageous behaviour.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Myles Carroll, 48, of 100 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, at the Top Square, Portlaoise, on January 2, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 1.30am, a taxi driver dropped off two males, one of whom was the accused. The accused became aggressive and had to be restrained, but he managed to free himself and ran at the taxi driver. He opened the door of the taxi and threw a number of punches at the driver, who suffered a cut to his lip.

The accused had one previous conviction for assault.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the night the accused, a father of four, had observed a lady who was quite unwell and under the influence of drink, so he flagged down a taxi and accompanied her.

However, he took umbrage at the manner he felt the driver was taking in dealing with the lady and words were exchanged. The driver brought them back in and dropped them off, but then the accused took issue with the driver.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused was absolutely mortified by his behaviour and had written a letter of apology, as well as a letter to the court. The accused had also brought €500 compensation to court.

He had been out drinking on the day as he had been at a funeral, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Upon hearing this, Judge Catherine Staines said: “Why does anyone feel that the best way to pay your respects for someone who has died is to go out and get drunk? How is this showing respect?”

Telling the accused she was considering a prison sentence for his outrageous behaviour, Judge Staines adjourned the case for a victim impact statement.

The matter was put back to November 14 next.