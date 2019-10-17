Big Garda operation leads to many arrests and fireworks seizure

Fraud, theft, assault, burglary, drugs, sexual offences and threats are among the offences Gardaí suspect people arrested this week as part of a big operation this week in Leinster which also saw a big seizure of fireworks.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí say a Day of Action was carried out today Wednesday, October 16 in the Thomastown District within the Kilkenny/Carlow Division.

A number of planned searches were undertaken at different locations within Kilkenny/Carlow Division resulting in 28 persons have so far been arrested.

"The offences for which persons have been arrested include fraud, theft, assault, burglary, Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act, sexual offences and threats," said a statement.

One person remains in Custody at present detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Ten have been charged and bailed to appear at local District Courts in the near future.

Two were charged and brought before a sitting of Carlow District Court on Wednesday. Three have been charged and remanded in custody.

Two were released with files being prepared for the DPP while three Adult Cautions were administered. One of those arrested will be a GYDO Referral through the Juvenile Office

A further six people have been arrested on foot of warrants.

Gardaí said a total of 7 warrants have been executed.

There were also three vehicles detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and a stolen bicycle was also recovered.

In addition, a search was conducted in Graiguenemanagh, Co Kilkenny and approximately €2,300 worth of fireworks were seized.