Laois man claims solicitor did no work on his case

A Laois man has discharged his solicitor as he claims despite receiving two legal aid certificates the solicitor has done no work on his case.

Paul Tynan (39), of no fixed abode, made an application to discharge his solicitor.

“It’s impossible to get Mr (Aonghus) McCarthy’s office, he got two legal aid certs and he’s done no work for me hardly at all. I’ll deal with it myself,” he told the court.

“I don’t want no more messing with paperwork, this case is for hearing next week,” said the appellant, adding that he is currently homeless.

Judge Staines asked the State to furnish the appellant with the papers. Sgt JJ Kirby asked, as the appellant was homeless, that he call to the garda station in the morning to get the statements. The appellant agreed to do this.