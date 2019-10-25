Breaking into Laois homes was 'a cry for help'

A Crettyard man whose “cry for help” involved breaking into homes in Mountmellick, in one instance disturbing a family who were very shaken when they found him covered with scrapes in their house, has been told he should be going to prison.

Padraic Buggy (34), Doonane, Crettyard, was charged with three counts of trespass, and two counts of criminal damage, at Avoley, Mountmellick, on June 30 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 30 this year, at 4,15am, a homeowner discovered the accused in his house, covered with scrapes and with no shoes on. The homeowner had seen the accused climb in through his window, after a flower pot was thrown against the window. The injured party, a male in his 50s, his wife and his son, were very shaken by the incident.

It transpired that two other properties in the area had been entered by the accused. He smashed a flower pot against the wall of one house he entered and smashed a vase, and at the other house he was banging on the doors and windows.

The accused had eight previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused was brought by ambulance to hospital such was his level of agitation.

Defence said the accused had “an egregious addiction” to cocaine.

On the night, he had been at a party in Rosenallis and a dispute arose, with three or four people threatening him, so he became paranoid and fled the scene. Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had made no attempt to take anything from the houses and this offence had been a cry for help.

Judge Catherine Staines said it must have been a terrifying ordeal for the injured parties. She said the accused should get a prison sentence, however he had pleaded guilty, paid full compensation and was now getting treatment.

The matter was adjourned to January 23, 2020, for a probation report.