Couldn't remember break-in at GAA club in Laois

A Wolfhill man who broke into the Stradbally GAA club has had his case adjourned so he can engage with treatment for his addiction issues.

Jack Mullen (25), with an address at The Swan, Wolfhill, was charged with criminal damage, at Stradbally GAA Club, on September 12 this year.

Garda Farrell gave evidence that there was a break-in at a changing room at Stradbally GAA club, in which the accused entered through an open window into the gym area.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that €50 damage was caused and the accused had compensation with him for that. She said there had been no other issue, apart from the fact that he entered the building.

She said the accused need to address issues that had arisen again in his life, and he had been in touch with Merchants Quay and had started treatment.

Defence concluded by saying the accused had written a letter of apology to the GAA club.

Judge Catherine Staines said the letter seemed very genuine. She noted that the accused had no previous convictions, was remorseful and could not remember much of what happened.

He had paid compensation and was now due to go into treatment.

In those circumstances, Judge Staines ruled to put the matter back for twenty weeks to complete his programme. The matter was adjourned to April 2, 2020, for an up to date letter from Merchants Quay.