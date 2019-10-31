Allegedly assaulted prison officers at Laois prison

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a number of prison officers at Portlaoise Prison.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Leon Wright (31), with an address at Priorswood House, Clonshaugh Avenue, Coolock, Dublin, was charged with four counts of assaulting a prison officer; one count of assault causing harm; and one count of production of an article, all at Portlaoise Prison, on June 1, 2018.

Garda evidence outlined that when charged and cautioned, the accused replied: “Absolutely not guilty.”

There was a State application to revoke the accused’s bail, as gardaí gave evidence that it was believed the accused had breached his bail and not been of good behaviour.

The gardaí said that the accused had been arrested and charged with five offences on September 16 last.

Defence for the accused, Ms Jenny McKeever said that her client enjoyed the presumption of innocence. She said the accused was residing at Priorswood House in Coolock and the staff were very happy with his progress.

A support member from Priorswood House, Mr Robert Dalton, gave evidence to say that he had worked with the accused for the last three or four months.

He said he had no major issues with the accused, who had attended every probation meeting and linked in with services twice weekly.

He said the accused was signing on at the garda station and was compliant with the rules of the institution where he was residing.

Mr Walton said the accused was very respectful to all staff, and he would be residing there for the foreseeable future.

Judge Catherine Staines ruled that she would not revoke bail and the matter was adjourned to January 16 for the serving of a book of evidence.