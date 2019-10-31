Suspended jail for woman who abused the gardaí

A woman who abused the gardaí when intoxicated has been given a suspended sentence after failing to complete community service.

Sarah Quinn (38), with an address in Newbridge, was sentenced to 100 hours community service in lieu of three months in prison, at Portlaoise District Court on January 25, 2018.

At that court, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 7, 2018, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the accused was in a highly intoxicated state and was abusive to the gardaí.

She was directed to leave the scene three times by the gardaí and failed to do so, and had to be arrested.

The accused had eight previous convictions, all public order matters.

Judge Catherine Staines said the accused was at risk of going to prison for her appalling behaviour, but instead imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months.

The matter was reentered at the district court recently, as the accused had not completed the community service.

Probation officer, Ms Ann Walsh said the accused had completed 50 hours to date. She said there had been three summons issued in the case and the accused had changed address, but she had not contacted the probation services.

Solicitor, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had not come to garda attention since and if given time she would complete the community service.

In light of the fact that she had done half of the work, Judge Staines imposed one month in prison, suspended for one year on the accused’s own bond of €100.