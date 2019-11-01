One year road ban for drink driver

A Mountrath man has been put off the road for one year having been convicted of drink driving.

Stephen Lanham (30), 21 Kiln Lane, Mountrath, was charged with drink driving, at the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath, on October 13 this year.

Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that the accused was detected driving with 38mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been in a friend’s house earlier that evening and thought he was okay to drive home a number of friends. He was just over the limit, said defence.

He was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified from driving for one year.