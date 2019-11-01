Struck prisoner as he wouldn't keep quiet

A Portlaoise man has been given a three-month sentence for striking a fellow inmate of the Midlands Prison,

John Kelly (36), Hillview Drive, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, at the Midlands Prison on May 21, 2017.

Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that there was an altercation at the Midlands Prison. He said the accused was not directly involved, but he had struck another prisoner.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was serving a sentence, with a release date in December. Concerning the incident in prison, Ms Fitzpatrick said another inmate became agitated, so the accused told him to keep quiet. The other inmate did not accede to this request and the accused struck him.

Judge Staines imposed three months in prison, backdated to June 20 last.