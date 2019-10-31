Assaulted woman in Laois courthouse

A Mountmellick man has been given jail for assaulting a woman at the courthouse.

At the district court, John Paul Ryan (34), 5 College View, Mountmellick, was charged with assault, at Portlaoise Courthouse, on September 20, 2018.

Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that the injured party was in the courthouse when she was assaulted by the accused, who hit her a bump with his shoulder. She suffered no injuries.

The accused had 61 previous convictions, including one for assault.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was currently serving a sentence, with a release date of August 2020.

She said that was an issue between the two families and the injured party in this case is due for trial before the circuit court on another matter.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed three months in jail.