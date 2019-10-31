Tried to smuggle phones and drugs into Laois prison

A woman who tried to smuggle phones and drugs into the Midlands Prison has been given a suspended sentence.

Ann Marie O’Donoghue (50), Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, was charged with the offence on March 4 this year.

Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that the accused was detected bringing into prison two mobile phones and cannabis resin worth €954.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had cooperated fully.

Pressure was placed on her to bring the items in when she was visiting her husband in jail, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

The accused was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for one year.