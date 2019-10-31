CRIME: Overnight spate of burglaries across Laois

Laois has been hit by a string of overnight burglaries.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing to the public for their assistance after four burglaries occurred late on Wednesday October 30.

The burglaries happened at The Rock National School near Mountmellick, at Ballyfin National School, at a vacant house in Ballyharmon in Arles and at a pharmacy on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise.

Gardaí report that the properties were broken into between 8pm and 11pm last night.

"If you passed through any of these areas and saw suspicious persons and vehicles, have dash cam footage or know anything of these crimes please contact 0578674100" the Gardaí said.