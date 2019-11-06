Garda warning of fake €20 notes in Laois

Laois Gardaí have issued a warning and description of fake €20 notes circulating in the county.

A counterfeit note was found in a Portlaoise shop on Tuesday November 5, prompting a warning for shoppers and businesses for the Christmas season.

The notes look real (counterfeit note is below real note in pics) but Gardaí explain how to check.

"Looks the part initially but feels off and upon further inspection the holograph peels away. Be aware. Be alert to counterfeit notes and Look, Feel and Tilt.

Gardaí say that lower denomination notes are most commonly faked.

"Fraudulent €20 note discovered in shop in Portlaoise this evening. Advising shoppers to be ware of the circulation of fraudulent notes in the run up to Christmas. Counterfeits can come in all denominations but generally €10, €20 and €50 notes.