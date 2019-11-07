Laois man was shouting drunkenly in the street that girlfriend had stolen his tobacco

Drink is no excuse for shouting drunkenly in the street, said Judge Deirdre Gearty to a Laois man charged with public order offences.

Jack Delaney (30), with an address at Ballyhuppahaun, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Brian Farrell gave evidence that on June 24 last, the gardaí were called to a report of a male on Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick, shouting outside a house. He was extremely intoxicated and became aggressive, shouting that his girlfriend had stolen his tobacco.

When his girlfriend opened the door he burst in past her into the house.

Insp Farrell said the accused had no previous convictions, but had made a donation to the court poor box on a drugs charge.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused was happily still in the relationship with the woman, to whom he was now engaged.

She said the accused, who had worked in the UK as a zoo keeper before returning to Ireland five years ago, had an over-reliance on drink. He was meant to attend AA meetings, but as he lived in a remote area he found it hard to attend. Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused would benefit from doing the Athy Alternative Project to address his drinking.

“He hasn’t found his feet since returning home to Ireland,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said it was totally unacceptable to behave like this and described the offence as a nasty incident.

“Drink is no excuse,” said the judge. “If there are issues there then the probation services can identify that.”

The matter was adjourned to January 23 for a probation report.