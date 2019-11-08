Held down inmate to be kicked in Midlands Prison

An inmate of the Midlands Prison has been given a suspended sentence for his part in a large brawl that took place in the jail.

Kenneth Noonan (34), 36 Crecora Avenue, Limerick, was charged with violent disorder.

Inspector Brian Farrell gave evidence that on May 21, 2017, there was a large scale fight at the Midlands Prison involving over 20 people which lasted a number of minutes.

Insp Farrell said the accused ran to get involved in the fight and he held another prisoner on the ground while the prisoner was being kicked.

Insp Farrell said the accused did not cooperate with the investigation.

The accused had 93 previous convictions and was serving a six-year sentence.

Defence barrister, Mr Donncha Craddock said that the accused had not been a main protagonist in the fight.

Mr Craddock said that there had been tension on the prison landing for some time as some prisoners had been throwing their weight around bullying others.

He said the accused, a father of three from Limerick, had left school early to get money for his family of seven siblings, after his mother passed away when he was ten.

He said the accused’s father was involved in criminality and it had been expected that the accused would do the same.

Judge Deirdre Gearty imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months on the accused’s own bond of €250. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.