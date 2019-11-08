36-year-old man breached barring order after relationship broke down

Judge Deirdre Gearty expressed a note of sympathy for a 36-year-old man who twice breached a barring order, telling him that it can be difficult to find one’s feet after a relationship breaks down and there are children involved.

Inspector Brian Farrell gave evidence that on August 14, the accused was highly intoxicated and abusive to gardaí at a housing estate in Portlaoise. He was arrested and continued to be aggressive to the gardaí at the garda station.

On August 19 this year, an interim barring order was granted to the accused’s former partner. At 7.30pm the gardaí received a call that he had breached that order and when they went to the house the accused answered the door in an intoxicated state.

On August 21, the injured party contacted the gardaí to say the accused had breached the barring order again by attempting to contact her son through Facebook messenger and she intercepted the call.

On August 26, his former partner was granted a full barring order against him.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that he went back to the house on August 19 to get his belongings and the injured party was not present at the time.

Judge Gearty noted that no threats were made during the breaches, which were at the lesser end of the scale.

“When a relationship breaks down and there are children involved, it can be difficult to find your feet,” Judge Gearty said.

On the public order matter, the accused was convicted and fined €200. The other charges were taken into consideration.